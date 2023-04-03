Before going topless in Citadel, times when Priyanka Chopra went bold for her scenes in films

Here's looking at times when Priyanka Chopra went bold in films.

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra has pulled off a topless scene in Citadel.

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra pulled off many bold scenes in the movie Fashion.

Quantico

In her Hollywood show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra performed many bold scenes that left fans' jaws dropped to the floor.

7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf also had Priyanka Chopra performing some bold scenes.

Krrish 3

In Krrish 3, Priyanka shared a hot lip lock with Hrithik Roshan.

Love Again

Love Again starring Priyanka and Sam Heughan had some mushy yet bold scenes.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger had a scene in which Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao get all cosy in a car.

Anjanaa Anjaani

Priyanka and Ranbir shared a kiss in this film.

Aitraaz

Aitraaz had Priyanka Chopra being bold and beautiful.

Fashion again

Priyanka shot some lovemaking scenes with Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan for Fashion.

