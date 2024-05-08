Before Hamare Baarah, 8 controversial Bollywood movies that had to change their titles

Nishant

The movie Hum Do Hamare Baarah recently announced a change in the name of the movie to just Hamare Baarah.

However, this isn’t the first time a movie changed its title before its release.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha due to controversy over the title's alleged objectionable nature.

Prithviraj changed to Samrat Prthiviraj after objections from Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

Laxmmi Bomb was renamed to Laxmii following objections from Shri Rajput Karni Sena and the Central Board of Film Certification.

Padmavati was renamed to Padmaavat after protests and violence by Karni Sena.

Ramleela changed to "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela to avoid religious conflict.

Billu Barber got shortened to Billu due to objections from the barber community.

Loveratri was renamed to Loveyatri following objections that it would hurt Hindu sentiments.

Mental Hai Kya changed to Judgementall Hai Kya after criticism for being insensitive to mental health issues.

Jaffna was renamed to Madras Cafe due to pressure from Sri Lanka regarding its title.

