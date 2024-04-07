Before Hans Zimmer in Ramayana, Top 7 times when foreign talents worked in Indian movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Hans Zimmer is a German music composer and has been recently in news due to the reports of him collaborating with A. R. Rahman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before that, let’s take a look at some of the times when foreign directors, actors and other talents worked in the Indian industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1982 biographical movie Gandhi was directed by Richard Attenborough and won several accolades.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The White Tiger is a chauffeur’s journey in modern Indian directed by Ramin Bahrani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Slumdog Millionaire, a highly critically acclaimed movie portraying the life of a young poor boy from Mumbai, directed by Danny Boyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ben Kingsley played the role of a mathematician in the movie Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sylvester Stallone played a small role in the movie Kambakkht Ishq.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Will Smith appeared in a dance sequence in the movie Student of the Year 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Barbara Mori received a lot of praise after starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the movie Kites.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 scariest horror movie franchises that'll give you sleepless nights
Find Out More