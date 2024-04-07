Before Hans Zimmer in Ramayana, Top 7 times when foreign talents worked in Indian movies

Hans Zimmer is a German music composer and has been recently in news due to the reports of him collaborating with A. R. Rahman.

The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari.

Before that, let’s take a look at some of the times when foreign directors, actors and other talents worked in the Indian industry.

1982 biographical movie Gandhi was directed by Richard Attenborough and won several accolades.

The White Tiger is a chauffeur’s journey in modern Indian directed by Ramin Bahrani.

Slumdog Millionaire, a highly critically acclaimed movie portraying the life of a young poor boy from Mumbai, directed by Danny Boyle.

Ben Kingsley played the role of a mathematician in the movie Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Sylvester Stallone played a small role in the movie Kambakkht Ishq.

Will Smith appeared in a dance sequence in the movie Student of the Year 2.

Barbara Mori received a lot of praise after starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the movie Kites.

