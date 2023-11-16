Before Heera Mandi, the best of Sanjay Leela Bhansali visual extravaganzas to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry. Before Heeramandi; a look at SLB's films to watch on OTT platforms.
Ram Leela stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Watch on Prime Video.
Rani Mukerjee and Amitabh Bachchan's Black is about a visually impaired woman whose professor motivates her in life. Watch on Netflix.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani romantic period is available on Prime Video.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is about a young woman who reclaims her power, using underworld connections. Watch on Netflix.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is about a woman who falls in love with one man, but gets married to another one. Watch on Prime Video.
Padmaavat is a historical drama film which can be watched on Prime Video.
Devdas is a tragic film about Devdas who loses his love. Watch on Prime Video.
Malaal is about a budding romance between a nativist Mumbai politician and a North Indian resident of his chawl. Watch on Netflix.
Mary Kom is a story about a daughter of a poor rice farmer who becomes a boxer. Watch on Netflix.
