Before Heera Mandi, top 10 amazing women characters from Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Heera Mandi is going to be the first OTT show by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is set-up in the pre-independence era and is about the love and betrayal of courtesans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series stars actresses like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before Heera Mandi, here's a look at rhe most impactful women characters ever from Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the finest came in the form of Padmavati in Padmaavat, played by Deepika Padukone. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani was also one of the stories where the casting of Mastani in the form of Deepika was just perfect. You can watch the movie on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The role of Kashibai in the same movie was also quite strong, played by Priyanka Chopra. She witnesses her husband fall in love with another woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a role played by Alia Bhatt. The movie is based on real events and a really influential one too. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sofia D’Souza’s supporting role in Guzaarish shows the nature of women. The role was played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an exquisite way. Watch on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devadas, a classic from Sanjay Leela Bhansali had Aishwarya play Paro. The movie showcases the emotional side of women. Stream on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The role of Madhuri Dixit in the same movie was amazing as well, it was nice to see the pure love of Chandramukhi for Devdas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Koirala delivered one of the finest performances in Bollywood with the role of Annie in the film Khamoshi which can be watched on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram-Leela was also a standout for Bhansali and the role of Leela was highly appreciated as well. Available on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam saw Sanjay cast Aishwarya once again but this time as a woman who realises the true meaning of love. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Animal, here's a look at Bollywood baap-betas who share a great bond
Find Out More