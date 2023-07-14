Before Heera Mandi, Top 10 films based on the life of sex workers on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Pyaasa on Amazon Prime Video is about a poet who falls in love with Gulabo a prostitute.
Chameli on Amazon Prime Video is about a guy who is suffering depression after his pregnant wife died. He meets Chameli a prostitute and when he comes back home he is a changed man.
Talaash on Amazon Prime Video shows Kareena Kapoor Khan as a sex worker.
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke on Disney+Hotstar shows how a prostitute gives birth to the child of a pair. She is actually a surrogate mom.
Julie on Disney+ Hotstar shows how a woman becomes a prostitute after being dumped by her boyfriend. A man falls in love with her later.
B. A. Pass is a movie about a young guy named Mukesh who becomes a male prostitute. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Dev D on Netflix is about Dev who becomes hopeless, meets a prostitute and life changes.
Lakshmi movie on Voot shows the reality of human trafficking and child prostitution.
Mardaani on Amazon Prime Video shows about a girl being kidnapped and sold as a sex worker.
Yaara Silly Silly on Amazon Prime Video is about how things change after a sex worker and her client meet each other again after having spent a night together before.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on a project about Heera Mandi, the red-light district in Lahore, Pakistan.
Heera Mandi will show the life of sex workers of Lahore.
