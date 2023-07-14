Before Heera Mandi, Top 10 films based on the life of sex workers on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Pyaasa on Amazon Prime Video is about a poet who falls in love with Gulabo a prostitute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chameli on Amazon Prime Video is about a guy who is suffering depression after his pregnant wife died. He meets Chameli a prostitute and when he comes back home he is a changed man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash on Amazon Prime Video shows Kareena Kapoor Khan as a sex worker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke on Disney+Hotstar shows how a prostitute gives birth to the child of a pair. She is actually a surrogate mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Julie on Disney+ Hotstar shows how a woman becomes a prostitute after being dumped by her boyfriend. A man falls in love with her later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

B. A. Pass is a movie about a young guy named Mukesh who becomes a male prostitute. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dev D on Netflix is about Dev who becomes hopeless, meets a prostitute and life changes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshmi movie on Voot shows the reality of human trafficking and child prostitution.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mardaani on Amazon Prime Video shows about a girl being kidnapped and sold as a sex worker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaara Silly Silly on Amazon Prime Video is about how things change after a sex worker and her client meet each other again after having spent a night together before.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on a project about Heera Mandi, the red-light district in Lahore, Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heera Mandi will show the life of sex workers of Lahore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More