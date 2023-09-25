Before Heera Mandi, women in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that left a lasting impact

A look at the women characters in SLB's films who have left a eternal impact

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his portrayal of strong women

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to portray powerful women in Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeramandi

The director is set to make a digital debut with web series Heeramandi on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Heeramandi

The narrative unfolds within the vibrant setting of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, spanning three generations of courtesans during pre-independent India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi - Devdas

Chandramukhi's portrayal as a courtesan who finds solace in Devdas was both powerful and compassionate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paro - Devdas

Paro's character embodied timeless love and sacrifice, making her a memorable figure in Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandini - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Nandini's portrayal was poignant and showcased the complexity of human emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leela - Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Leela's fiery and passionate character added depth to the film's intense love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai's journey from a victim to a powerful mafia queen is a testament to her resilience and strength.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mastani - Bajirao Mastani

Mastani's strength, bravery, and love for Bajirao were beautifully depicted, making her character unforgettable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavati - Padmaavat

Padmaavati's grace, courage, and sacrifice in the face of adversity made her an iconic character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo, Ganapath and more big Dussehra releases that promise an entertaining October

 

 Find Out More