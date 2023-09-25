Before Heera Mandi, women in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that left a lasting impact

A look at the women characters in SLB's films who have left a eternal impactSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to portray powerful women in Indian cinema.
The director is set to make a digital debut with web series Heeramandi on Netflix.
The narrative unfolds within the vibrant setting of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, spanning three generations of courtesans during pre-independent India.
Chandramukhi's portrayal as a courtesan who finds solace in Devdas was both powerful and compassionate.
Paro's character embodied timeless love and sacrifice, making her a memorable figure in Indian cinema.
Nandini's portrayal was poignant and showcased the complexity of human emotions.
Leela's fiery and passionate character added depth to the film's intense love story.
Gangubai's journey from a victim to a powerful mafia queen is a testament to her resilience and strength.
Mastani's strength, bravery, and love for Bajirao were beautifully depicted, making her character unforgettable.
Padmaavati's grace, courage, and sacrifice in the face of adversity made her an iconic character.
