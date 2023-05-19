Before Heeramandi, a look at the most powerful heroines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has called his next series Heeramandi an important milestone in his career.
Ahead of Heeramandi web series, here's looking at the most powerful female characters depicted by the director on the big screen.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the classic role of Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas who was powerful and emotional.
Chandramukhi was essayed by Madhuri Dixit in Devdas and was a woman filled with unconditional love.
In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Deepika Padukone played the rebellious Leela.
Sofia D'Souza was a character essayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Guzaarish. Her role touched the heart.
Nandini was essayed by Aishwarya Rai in the classic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She gained the love of everyone from India for her role.
Mastani played by Deepika Padukone was fierce and loyal.
Priyanka Chopra played the vulnerable character of Kashi bai in Bajirao Mastani with poise.
Padmaavat movie had Deepika Padukone playing the role fo Rani Padmavaati with grace, elegance and power.
Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya played Sakina who was madly in love with Salman Khan's character.
Aditi Rao Hydari played Alauddin Khilji's wife Mehrunisa with elan in Padmaavat.
