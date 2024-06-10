Before Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal worked in these Bollywood films
Sharmin Segal faced criticism for her role as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, where she was labeled as expressionless.
Sharmin’s first job as an assistant director was not on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela but on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ biopic Mary Kom.
Sharmin worked as an AD on Bajirao Mastani, learning from Deepika Padukone's composure and Ranveer Singh's high energy on set.
Sharmin made her acting debut in Malaal alongside Meezaan Jaaferi. Their chemistry and performances were well-received.
In 2022, Sharmin appeared in the horror comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, playing Pratik Gandhi’s girlfriend, Jackie Shroff’s performance was prominent.
Despite mixed reviews for her role in Heeramandi, Sharmin is set to reprise her character in the anticipated second season of the series.
Sharmin expressed disappointment over the trolling but emphasized that she had given her all to her performance in Heeramandi.
Co-stars Taha Shah Badussha and Farida Jalal defended Sharmin’s effort in Heeramandi, suggesting she put significant effort into her role.
Sharmin is the niece of renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, under whose direction she has both assisted and acted.
Fans and critics hope Sharmin's portrayal of Alamzeb in Heeramandi Season 2 will receive more appreciation.
