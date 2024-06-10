Before Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal worked in these Bollywood films

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2024

Sharmin Segal faced criticism for her role as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, where she was labeled as expressionless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmin’s first job as an assistant director was not on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela but on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ biopic Mary Kom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmin worked as an AD on Bajirao Mastani, learning from Deepika Padukone's composure and Ranveer Singh's high energy on set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmin made her acting debut in Malaal alongside Meezaan Jaaferi. Their chemistry and performances were well-received.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2022, Sharmin appeared in the horror comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, playing Pratik Gandhi’s girlfriend, Jackie Shroff’s performance was prominent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite mixed reviews for her role in Heeramandi, Sharmin is set to reprise her character in the anticipated second season of the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmin expressed disappointment over the trolling but emphasized that she had given her all to her performance in Heeramandi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-stars Taha Shah Badussha and Farida Jalal defended Sharmin’s effort in Heeramandi, suggesting she put significant effort into her role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmin is the niece of renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, under whose direction she has both assisted and acted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans and critics hope Sharmin's portrayal of Alamzeb in Heeramandi Season 2 will receive more appreciation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heeramandi diva Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

 

 Find Out More