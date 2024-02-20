Before Heeramandi, Top 10 actresses who played onscreen seductresses  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Heeramandi is one of the most-awaited projects of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is the filmmakers' most ambitious project too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeramandi teaser left everyone in awe with the visuals, the cast and the BGM. It is a perfect SLB serve. Before Heeramandi, let's see which actress played seductresses onscreen.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu played the role of Saeeda Bai in Mira Nair's web series A Suitable Boy, which is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu's Chandni Bar is one iconic movie and Mumtaz is one of her iconic characters. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan played the role of Suraiya, a Pakistani seductress in D-Day.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhubala played Anarkali in the classic hit movie Mughal-e-Azam.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri essayed the role of Chandramukhi in Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha played Amiran who later takes up the name Umrao Jaan, a renowned poetess and courtesan in the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in the remake of Umrao Jaan wherein she played Amiran. She was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in this movie.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vyjayantimala played the role of a courtesan in Sadhna who falls in love with a college professor.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vyjayantimala also starred as Chandramukhi in 1955's Devdas.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakeezah which is considered Meena Kumar's swansong, played the role of Nargis urf Sahibjaan, a performer and courtesan.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmila Tagore played the role of a seductress in 1975's Mausam. The movie also starred Sanjeev Kumar.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Waheeda Rehman debuted in the industry in a lead role with Pyaasa. She played a seductress role in it.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Kaagaz 2, Top 10 thought-provoking movies to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More