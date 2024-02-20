Before Heeramandi, Top 10 actresses who played onscreen seductresses
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Heeramandi is one of the most-awaited projects of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is the filmmakers' most ambitious project too.
Heeramandi teaser left everyone in awe with the visuals, the cast and the BGM. It is a perfect SLB serve. Before Heeramandi, let's see which actress played seductresses onscreen.
Tabu played the role of Saeeda Bai in Mira Nair's web series A Suitable Boy, which is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.
Tabu's Chandni Bar is one iconic movie and Mumtaz is one of her iconic characters.
Shruti Haasan played the role of Suraiya, a Pakistani seductress in D-Day.
Madhubala played Anarkali in the classic hit movie Mughal-e-Azam.
Madhuri essayed the role of Chandramukhi in Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali again.
Rekha played Amiran who later takes up the name Umrao Jaan, a renowned poetess and courtesan in the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in the remake of Umrao Jaan wherein she played Amiran. She was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in this movie.
Vyjayantimala played the role of a courtesan in Sadhna who falls in love with a college professor.
Vyjayantimala also starred as Chandramukhi in 1955's Devdas.
Pakeezah which is considered Meena Kumar's swansong, played the role of Nargis urf Sahibjaan, a performer and courtesan.
Sharmila Tagore played the role of a seductress in 1975's Mausam. The movie also starred Sanjeev Kumar.
Waheeda Rehman debuted in the industry in a lead role with Pyaasa. She played a seductress role in it.
