Before Heeramandi, top 10 films, web series based on lives of courtesans to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to take us back in the pre-Independence era with his upcoming series Heeramandi.
The series that will release on Netflix revolves around the lives of courtesans. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and more.
Before Heeramandi, watch Begum Jaan on Disney+Hotstar. The film will take you to the partition era. Vidya Balan is a brothel owner in a village based on Radcliffe line.
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt. The movie on Netflix is based on Gangubai Kathiawadi who was forced to become a sex worker. She then fights for the rights of courtesans.
In Kalank, Madhuri Dixit plays the role of a Madame of Kotha. The multi starrer movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Umrao Jaan is about a women who is sold to a brothel and then finds love in one of the patrons. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Devdas has Madhuri Dixit playing Chandramukhi, a generous courtesan who takes care of Devdas played by Shah Rukh Khan. It is on JioCinema.
The 1972 film Pakeezah is about a courtesan falling in love with a forest ranger. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Tawaif starring Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor and more is on YouTube. It is about a man married to a courtesan finding himself falling in love with her.
Mughal-E-Azam on Zee5 has Madhubala playing a courtesan. Salim falls in love with her but his father is against their bond.
Ratri Ke Yatri is on Airtel Xstream. The story of web series revolves around brothel and courtesans.
Kamathipura web series is about serial killings taking place in the red light area. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
