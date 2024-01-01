Before Heeramandi Top 10 Indian musical dramas to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is set to be a period drama with musical elements following the story of Coutesans in the pre-independence era. On Netflix.
Bandish Bandits is the musical journey of a classical singer and a pop star as they merge diverse musical styles. On Prime Video.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega follows a group of young scammers in a crime drama including cultural musical touches. On Netflix.
Zubaan is a coming-of-age tale depicting a young man's quest for identity and voice in the music industry. On Disney+ Hotstar.
A heartwarming story of a young girl's anonymous rise to musical stardom through the internet. Watch Secret Superstar on YouTube.
The Disciple is the story of the lifelong pursuit of perfection in classical music by a dedicated musician. On Netflix.
Love Per Square Foot is a romantic comedy with music enriching the journey of two individuals looking for a home in Mumbai. On Netflix.
Tumhari Sulu follows a spirited radio jockey with a passion for music and life. On Prime Video.
Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers, Gully Boy showcases music as a voice for change and self-expression. On Prime Video.
Harmonium is a Marathi film delving into a family's musical expedition and its impact on relationships and life. On Prime Video.
