Before Heeramandi Top 10 Indian musical dramas to watch on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is set to be a period drama with musical elements following the story of Coutesans in the pre-independence era. On Netflix.

Bandish Bandits is the musical journey of a classical singer and a pop star as they merge diverse musical styles. On Prime Video.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega follows a group of young scammers in a crime drama including cultural musical touches. On Netflix.

Zubaan is a coming-of-age tale depicting a young man's quest for identity and voice in the music industry. On Disney+ Hotstar.

A heartwarming story of a young girl's anonymous rise to musical stardom through the internet. Watch Secret Superstar on YouTube.

The Disciple is the story of the lifelong pursuit of perfection in classical music by a dedicated musician. On Netflix.

Love Per Square Foot is a romantic comedy with music enriching the journey of two individuals looking for a home in Mumbai. On Netflix.

Tumhari Sulu follows a spirited radio jockey with a passion for music and life. On Prime Video.

Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers, Gully Boy showcases music as a voice for change and self-expression. On Prime Video.

Harmonium is a Marathi film delving into a family's musical expedition and its impact on relationships and life. On Prime Video.

