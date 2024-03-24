Before Hera Pheri 3, Top 10 Bollywood movies that gave us iconic trios
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Hera Pheri film is about Raju, Shyam, and Baburao's deep bond.
Cocktail showcases the dynamic between Veronica, Meera, and Gautam.
Stree is all about Vicky, Jana and Bittu's friendship that leds them to a spooky adventure.
Dil Chahta Hai is about strong friendship about Aakash, Sameer, and Siddharth.
3 Idiots is about Rancho, Farhan, and Raju's dosti yaari.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about a road trip of Kabir, Arjun, and Imraan.
Kai Po Che is about Ishaan, Govind, and Omi's lives.
Amar Akbar Anthony is a story of three brothers who get separated in childhood.
Dostana is about Sam, Kunal, and Neha's unique friendship.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama is about Rajat, Chaudhary, and Liquid.
