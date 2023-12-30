Before Hi Nanna on OTT, watch these Top 10 emotional movies about family on Netflix and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
K3G remains an evergreen film about family drama, romance and a laughter dose.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor and Sons gave us some relatable scenes which were hard to escape from crying.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How dynamic family relations could get is explained in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A great and emotional film Agneepath is a must watch for a teary evening.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ultimate emotional picture, Kal Ho Na Ho will surely make you cry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Visit the world of complicated relationships through the film Mom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch The Sky is Pink with your family and get closer to them while bonding over this film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go on a road trip with this epic father daughter duo and enjoy the ride with them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Learn life and family lessons via this movie of Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The classic film Devdas is a true masterpiece which will leave you in tears.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 new and upcoming OTT originals of this week in India
Find Out More