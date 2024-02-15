Before Hierarchy on Netflix, Top 10 dark Korean teen dramas to watch on OTT
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Hierarchy on Netflix is supposed to be a teen drama with adult content
Penthouse on Netflix is a show for adults with teens as main characters
Extracurricular on Netflix is a dark Korean drama loved globally
Save Me on Prime Video is a haunting tale that got recognition
The teen portions of Netflix's The Glory shocked everyone with brutality
The King Of Pigs a drama on school violence is on Prime Video
Revenge Of Others on Disney+ is also a dark and gripping Korean teen drama
The Uncanny Counter on Netflix is also an engaging Korean drama
Sky Castle on Netflix was a show about grown-ups but had lot of focus on teens
Class Of Lies on Viki is another mature Korean teen drama
Tempted on Netflix is another teen show with deep and dark themes of lust and love
