Before Hierarchy on Netflix, Top 10 dark Korean teen dramas to watch on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

Hierarchy on Netflix is supposed to be a teen drama with adult content

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Penthouse on Netflix is a show for adults with teens as main characters

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extracurricular on Netflix is a dark Korean drama loved globally

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Save Me on Prime Video is a haunting tale that got recognition

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The teen portions of Netflix's The Glory shocked everyone with brutality

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King Of Pigs a drama on school violence is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Revenge Of Others on Disney+ is also a dark and gripping Korean teen drama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Uncanny Counter on Netflix is also an engaging Korean drama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Castle on Netflix was a show about grown-ups but had lot of focus on teens

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Class Of Lies on Viki is another mature Korean teen drama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tempted on Netflix is another teen show with deep and dark themes of lust and love

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more actors who pulled off unbelievable roles

 

 Find Out More