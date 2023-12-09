Before Hrithik, Deepika in Fighter, these were the hottest kissing scenes in Bollywood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm with their kissing scene as their film Fighter teaser was released.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor had a lip lock in Animal song Hua Main.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s sensual kiss in Zindagi Na Milgi Dobara.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 2.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s passionate kiss in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s passionate kiss in Jab We Met.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor had a great on-screen chemistry in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s lip lock in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s kiss in Raja Hindustani became a hot topic at that time.

