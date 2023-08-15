Before Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Fighter, Top 10 stars who played Air Force Officers in films

Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

She played Indian Air Force officer in Gunjan Saxena.

Ajay Devgn

He played an Air Force Officer in Bhuj: Pride of India.

Shahid Kapoor

He played an Air Force Officer in Mausam.

R Madhavan

He played Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod in Rang De Basanti.

Kirti Kulhari

She played an Indian Air Force Officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Kanganta Ranau

She is going to play an Air Force Officer in Tejas.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan wore the Air Force uniform in Veer Zaara.

Suriya

South actor played a former Air Force Officer in Soorarai Pottru.

Hrithik Roshan

In Fighter, he is going to be an Air Force Officer.

Deepika Padukone

It would be for the first time that she would be in uniform.

