Before Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, these Top 10 celeb couples had a Royal wedding in Rajasthan

A look at popular celebrity couples who got married in Rajasthan.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at the Six Senses Resort located at Ranthambore.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married at The Taj Lake Palace.

Priyanka Chopra married American popstar Nick Jonas at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Isha Ambani wed Anand Piramal at The Oberoi Udaivilas and City Palace.

Raveena Tandon got married to film distributor Anil Thadani at Udaipur’s Shiv Niwas Palace.

Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay at Udaipur’s Radisson Blu Palace Resort & Spa.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand exchanged wedding vows at Sawai Madhopur’s Aman-i-Khas resort.

Elizabeth Hurley tied the knot in a traditional ceremony with businessman Arun Nayar at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

