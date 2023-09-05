Before Jailer on OTT, here are all the box office records Rajinikanth film has broken 

Jailer: A look at how Rajinikanth's Thalaivar power gripped the movie markets across the globe.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Record master

Jailer is placed number 1 in Tamil Nadu. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalaivar power

It grabs 2nd spot on the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Telugu States. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Numero Uno

It all-time number 1 Tamil movie in Kerala and Karnataka, tweets Manobala Vijayabalan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Striking record 

It's the 3rd Indian movie and the only Tamil movie to cross Rs 50cr+ gross in all the southern states. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Overseas records 

Jailer is the all-time number 1 Tamil movie in North America and the United Kingdom and the number 1 South language movie in the Gulf. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2nd place

Jailer grabs second spot in Malaysia (Indian film) and Australia (Tamil film).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third spot 

Jailer is the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil movie in Singapore and France.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer records 

The Rajinikanth movie grabs the top spot for the biggest Tamil movie in Sri Lanka. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arabs love 

Thalaivar mania also grips Saudi Arabia with Jailer being the 2nd highest-grossing Indian movie.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BIG RECORD 

Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil movie overseas, of all time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money talks

Jailer is the second Fastest Tamil Movie to make Rs 600 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jailer on OTT, here are Rajinikanth's highest grossing films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar

 

 Find Out More