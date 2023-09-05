Before Jailer on OTT, here are all the box office records Rajinikanth film has broken 

Jailer: A look at how Rajinikanth's Thalaivar power gripped the movie markets across the globe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Jailer is placed number 1 in Tamil Nadu.
It grabs 2nd spot on the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Telugu States.
It all-time number 1 Tamil movie in Kerala and Karnataka, tweets Manobala Vijayabalan.
It's the 3rd Indian movie and the only Tamil movie to cross Rs 50cr+ gross in all the southern states.
Jailer is the all-time number 1 Tamil movie in North America and the United Kingdom and the number 1 South language movie in the Gulf.
Jailer grabs second spot in Malaysia (Indian film) and Australia (Tamil film).
Jailer is the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil movie in Singapore and France.
The Rajinikanth movie grabs the top spot for the biggest Tamil movie in Sri Lanka.
Thalaivar mania also grips Saudi Arabia with Jailer being the 2nd highest-grossing Indian movie.
Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil movie overseas, of all time.
Jailer is the second Fastest Tamil Movie to make Rs 600 crores.
