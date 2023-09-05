Before Jailer on OTT, here are Rajinikanth's highest grossing films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar

Ahead of Jailer watch Rajinikanth's highest grossing movies onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer became the second highest grossing movie of his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer released in theaters last month and has crossed Rs 600 crore collection at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is not set for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first highest grossing movie of Rajinikanth’s career is 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sequel to Robot minted Rs 712 at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabali made a business of Rs 295 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ethiran or Robot the film co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collected Rs 290 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made a business of Rs 226 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Petta co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film collected Rs 223 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala made a business of Rs 160 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Linga has reportedly collected Rs 154 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!