Before Jailer on OTT, here are Rajinikanth's highest grossing films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar

Ahead of Jailer watch Rajinikanth's highest grossing movies online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer became the second highest grossing movie of his career.

Jailer box office

Jailer released in theaters last month and has crossed Rs 600 crore collection at the box office.

Jailer on OTT

The movie is not set for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.

Rajinikanth’s highest grossing movies

The first highest grossing movie of Rajinikanth’s career is 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar.

2.0 - Amazon Prime Video

A sequel to Robot minted Rs 712 at the worldwide box office.

Kabali - Amazon Prime Video

Kabali made a business of Rs 295 crore across the world.

Ethiran - Amazon Prime Video

Ethiran or Robot the film co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collected Rs 290 crore.

Darbar - Amazon Prime Video

The movie made a business of Rs 226 crore.

Petta - Netflix

Petta co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film collected Rs 223 crore.

Kaala - Disney+ Hotstar

Kaala made a business of Rs 160 crore at the worldwide box office.

Lingaa - Amazon Prime Video

Linga has reportedly collected Rs 154 crore across the world.

