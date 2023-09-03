Before Jailer on OTT, Top 10 Rajinikanth action thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more

Rajinikanth is the king of swag and action. Here's a list of his best action movies on OTT.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Annaatthe

The action drama that also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and others is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabali

Rajinikanth's gangster drama is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Petta

Rajinikanth who plays the role of Kaali goes against goons in this one. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0

The sci-fi action drama is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the most successful films of Rajinikanth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darbar

The movie is about a Police officer taking on drug peddlers. The film is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala

Rajinikanth's 2018 release is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lingaa

Rajinikanth's movie on JioCinema is high on action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baashha

Love gangster dramas? The film on YouTube is for you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sivaji The Boss

Rajinikanth's classic movie can be seen on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathi

The action drama directed by Mani Ratnam is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer

Now Jailer is coming on Amazon Prime Video on September 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Clash with Jawan

The movie is releasing on OTT the same day as Jawan hits the theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan-Sunny Deol and more: Top Bollywood rivalries that no longer exist

 

 Find Out More