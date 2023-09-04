Before Jailer on OTT, Top 10 South Indian action films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms

Action-packed South Indian films that will surely give you the adrenaline rush.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Vaathi (Netflix)

Dhanush’s film is about a young man struggling against privatisation of education.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Prime Video)

Mahesh Babu delivers the perfect combination of action and comedy with this film.

Waltair Veerayya (Netflix)

Chiranjeevi brings back his old charm with this masala entertainer.

GodFather (Netflix)

The out-an-out political action thriller film will keep you entertained with its ensemble cast including Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

Kabzaa (Prime Video)

R Chandru’s period action film is part 1 in the 2-part franchise.

Beast (Prime Video)

Thalapathy Vijay carries this comedy action film with his swag and style.

Vikram (Zee5)

Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster is a must-watch for its high-octane action sequences.

Valimai (Zee5)

Action star Ajith Kumar’s action film will keep you on the edge of your seats with mind-boggling twists.

Varisu (Prime Video)

Thalapathy Vijay’s family drama will keep you engaged with twists and turns.

Dasara (Netflix)

Nani’s blockbuster is a story about three best friends and how a tragedy changes their lives forever.

