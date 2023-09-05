Before Jailer on OTT, Top 10 Tamil thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023

The best of Tamil thrillers to stream on Prime Video with suspenseful and engaging plots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Jailer Rajinikanth’s new movie is all set to hit the OTT platform September 7 onwards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When an ex-convict gets out of prison to meet his daughter after 10 years, his plans get interrupted by a drug raid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman uncovers shocking truths about a highly plush center for surrogate mothers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A high court advocate rises to stop the atrocities against the tribal community.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chaos strikes after a man from an underprivileged caste kills the son of a rich, upper caste landlord.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a brother and sister who reunite 15 years after the brother has grown to be a criminal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A murder-mystery thriller about an artist with speech impairment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crime-thriller based on a young Muslim man who gets entangled in a terrorism case and becomes evil in the eyes of society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The suspense crime-thriller about a police officer who keeps getting calls from a stranger about crimes that are about to take place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A police officer tries to find the mysterious serial killer who targets school girls and murders them brutally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man’s dream to launch his own airline service to help the common man fly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!