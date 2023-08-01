Before Jailer, watch these iconic Rajinikant movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These ten films showcase the different facets of Rajinikanth's extraordinary acting talent and should be watched to appreciate his iconic contributions to Indian cinema.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Baasha

Rajinikanth delivered a power-packed performance as a kind-hearted auto-rickshaw driver with a mysterious past.

Muthu

This blockbuster film showcases Rajinikanth's versatility as a loyal servant who finds himself in a complex love story.

Sivaji: The Boss

Rajinikanth dazzles in this high-octane action drama as a software engineer who fights against corruption.

Enthiran (Robot)

Rajinikanth plays dual roles as a scientist and a robot in this sci-fi extravaganza, displaying his unparalleled charisma.

Padayappa

This epic drama showcases Rajinikanth's commanding presence as he seeks revenge against his enemies.

Annamalai

Rajinikanth's remarkable portrayal of a self-made man who rises above adversity to become a successful businessman is a must-watch.

Mullum Malarum

In this critically acclaimed film, Rajinikanth plays a captivating role as a village mechanic with a rebellious spirit.

Thalapathi

Rajinikanth shines alongside Mammootty in this powerful tale of friendship and loyalty directed by Mani Ratnam.

Billa

This action-packed thriller showcases Rajinikanth's unmatched style and charisma as a sophisticated gangster.

Chandramukhi

Rajinikanth mesmerizes as a psychiatrist caught in a supernatural mystery in this horror-comedy film.

