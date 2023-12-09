Before Jamal Kudu from Animal, Bobby Deol's these songs were a total rage

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Bobby Deol’s entry as Abrar in Animal has been trending and it is not solely because of Lord Bobby himself.

The song Jamal Kudu played a crucial part in making his entry special.

It is a 10-year-old Iranian song called Jamaal Jamaaloo, it was first sung in the 1950s and has become famous over time due to Iranian weddings.

Here are some more iconic songs from his movies of past and present.

Tera Rang Balle Balle from Soldier by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula.

Soldier Soldier Meethei Baatein from Soldier by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik.

Aashiq Mujhe Aashiq from the movie Aashiq by Alka Yagnik, Roopkumar Rathod.

Mere Dil Jigar Se Guzree Hai from Soldier by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Tinku Jiya from Yamla Pagla Deewana by Javed Ali, Mamta Sharma.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from 23rd March 1931: Shaheed by Udit Narayan, Bhupinder Singh, Veer Rajinder.

Thanks For Reading!

