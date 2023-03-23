Before Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR film, here's a look at Sridevi's iconic films with ANR and NTR

Ahead of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's first movie together; here's looking at Janhvi's mom Sridevi's iconic roles with Akkineni Nageswara Rao and N. T. Rama Rao Sr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Sridevi had played the role of NTR's granddaughter in Badi Panthulu.
Sridevi was seen with NTR. In this film Raja needs to prove that his dad is innocent after Roja whom he loves, her dad does not agree to their relationship.
Sridevi was reportedly 40 years younger than NTR in the movie. It had a Hindi remake named Sarfarosh.
NTR and Sridevi's film was known to be a blockbuster at the box office.
She had pretty love scenes with ANR in this movie.
Rajesh likes Devi but gets to know he has cancer. Sridevi was seen with ANR in this amazing movie.
Sridevi was seen sharing steamy scenes with ANR in this film.
Sridevi's beauty was unmatched in this film.
The movie had Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Sridevi in pivotal roles.
