Before Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, these Top 10 stars aced roles of civil servants in Bollywood films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor has announced her new film Ulajh where she plays a IFS officer. The cast also has Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew and others

Vidya Balan was fabulous as Vidya Vincent in Amit Masurkar's Sherni

Ayushmann Khurrana was mind-blowing in Article 15. He played a top cop in a rural area

Ajay Devgn in Raid was an officer working in the Indian Revenue Service

Aamir Khan's outing in Sarfarosh as ACP Ajay Singh Rathore is still memorable. He was an IPS officer

Yami Gautam got mixed reviews for playing Jyoti Deswal in Dasvi. She was an IPS officer

In Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, Rajkummar Rao played the role of Satyendra an IAS officer who becomes District Collector

Amitabh Bachchan played an IAS officer turned educationist in Prakash Jha's Aarakshan

Sanjay Suri in Nil Battey Sannata was an IAS officer who worked for the upliftment of women

Manoj Bajpayee is still remembered for his performance as Samar Pratap Singh in Shool

