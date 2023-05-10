Before Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, these Top 10 stars aced roles of civil servants in Bollywood films
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor has announced her new film Ulajh where she plays a IFS officer. The cast also has Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew and others
Vidya Balan was fabulous as Vidya Vincent in Amit Masurkar's Sherni
Ayushmann Khurrana was mind-blowing in Article 15. He played a top cop in a rural area
Ajay Devgn in Raid was an officer working in the Indian Revenue Service
Aamir Khan's outing in Sarfarosh as ACP Ajay Singh Rathore is still memorable. He was an IPS officer
Yami Gautam got mixed reviews for playing Jyoti Deswal in Dasvi. She was an IPS officer
In Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, Rajkummar Rao played the role of Satyendra an IAS officer who becomes District Collector
Amitabh Bachchan played an IAS officer turned educationist in Prakash Jha's Aarakshan
Sanjay Suri in Nil Battey Sannata was an IAS officer who worked for the upliftment of women
Manoj Bajpayee is still remembered for his performance as Samar Pratap Singh in Shool
