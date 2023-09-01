Before Jawan, 10 Shah Rukh Khan films that entered the Rs 100 crore club

Jawan advance booking predicts a 125 crore day 1. Film set to become his fastest 100 crore film ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
The advance booking of the film began on September 1 and is already off to an extraordinary start with over 50,000 tickets sold.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to trade analysts, Jawan will break opening day records and is expected to collect over Rs 125 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of Jawan, here are 10 Shah Rukh Khan films that entered the Rs 100 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh delivered the biggest hit in the history of Hindi cinema with Pathaan, which went on to collect over Rs 1050 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh’s onscreen chemistry left the audiences wanting for more in this romantic-comedy that went on to mint over Rs 226 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh and Kajol collaborated for this Karan Johar directorial which raked in over Rs 220 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This star-studded heist comedy film directed by Farah Khan went on to mint over Rs 200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite getting mixed reviews, this Aanand L. Rai directorial went on to collect over Rs 190 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh and Imtiaz Ali’s first time collaboration managed to do well at the box office and collected over Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh collaborated with Rohit Shetty for this romantic-action film which collected over Rs 148 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The king of romance turned conman for this Rahul Dholakia-directorial which minted over Rs 139 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marking Yash Chopra’s last film, the romantic saga went on to collect over Rs 120 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh wowed the audiences with his mafia avatar in Don, which went on to rake in over Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
