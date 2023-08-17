Before Jawan a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s big budget movies

Here's is a list of Shah Rukh Khan movies made on a huge budgetSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming new movies Jawan which is the most expensive film of his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan directed by Atlee is made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look at Shah Rukh Khan movies made on a big budget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK’s latest movie Pathaan brought a storm at the box office and was made on a huge budget of Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next in the list is Zero made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy New Year was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film saw return of the hit pair SRK and Kajol. It was budgeted Rs 135 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This underrated film was budgeted Rs 130 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fan was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees was a commercial success and was made on a budget of Rs 95 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie apart from Jawan is Dunki but its budget is not disclosed yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will release in theaters on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!