Before Jawan a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s big budget movies

Here's is a list of Shah Rukh Khan movies made on a huge budget

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming new movies Jawan which is the most expensive film of his career.

Jawan budget

Jawan directed by Atlee is made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's expensive movies

A look at Shah Rukh Khan movies made on a big budget.

Pathaan

SRK’s latest movie Pathaan brought a storm at the box office and was made on a huge budget of Rs 250 crore.

Zero

Next in the list is Zero made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Happy New Year

Happy New Year was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Dilwale

The film saw return of the hit pair SRK and Kajol. It was budgeted Rs 135 crore.

Ra.One

This underrated film was budgeted Rs 130 crore.

Fan

Fan was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore.

Raees

Raees was a commercial success and was made on a budget of Rs 95 crore.

SRK upcoming movie

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie apart from Jawan is Dunki but its budget is not disclosed yet.

Jawan release

The action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will release in theaters on 7th September.

