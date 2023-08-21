Before Jawan, a look at times Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh created magic together

Shah Rukh Khan and Arjit Singh are audience-favorite singer duo and have returned for a new song

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan - Arjit Singh

Shah Rukh Khan and Arjit Singh are a much loved actor-singer duo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaleya

Their collaboration is always a hit and the dynamic duo makes a triumphant return with a new song Chaleya.

Jawan new song

In Chaleya SRK fills the air with love and romance and the addition of Arjit to it is a result of sheer magic.

Actor singer duo songs

A look at the previous romantic tracks of the actor-singer duo that captured hearts.

Janam Janam

This song from Dilwale is a beautiful expression of eternal love featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Gerua

Arjit Singh lent his vocals to hit pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Diwale.

Hawayein

This song from Jab Harry Met Sejal is known for its soothing melody and Arijit Singh's emotive voice.

Kashmir Tu Main Kanyakumari

This romantic dance number featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone was sung by Arjit Singh.

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-08-21T184411.323

Zaalima

This song from Raees showcases Arijit Singh's versatility in capturing romantic moods with Shah Rukh Khan.

Manwa Lage

This romantic track from Happy New Year was a hit.

