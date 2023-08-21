Before Jawan, a look at times Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh created magic together

Shah Rukh Khan and Arjit Singh are audience-favorite singer duo and have returned for a new songSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Arjit Singh are a much loved actor-singer duo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their collaboration is always a hit and the dynamic duo makes a triumphant return with a new song Chaleya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Chaleya SRK fills the air with love and romance and the addition of Arjit to it is a result of sheer magic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look at the previous romantic tracks of the actor-singer duo that captured hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Dilwale is a beautiful expression of eternal love featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Singh lent his vocals to hit pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Diwale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Jab Harry Met Sejal is known for its soothing melody and Arijit Singh's emotive voice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic dance number featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone was sung by Arjit Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Raees showcases Arijit Singh's versatility in capturing romantic moods with Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic track from Happy New Year was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
