Before Jawan, actors who played grey-shaded leads

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, several top Bollywood celebrities have aced the grey characters in popular Hindi films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Alia Bhatt wowed away the audiences and critics with her stellar act in her maiden production.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Touted to be one of Varun's career best performances, the film went on to establish his acting prowess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor played the role of a blind man set out to avenge the death of his wife in this engaging thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor gave major fitness goals with his chiseled abs and delivered the first Rs 100 crore film in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena wowed the audiences with her different shades as she showcased the life of a film star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor left the audiences impressed with his performance as a trouble ex-football player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor received critical acclaim for her role in this thriller movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was at her glamorous best and was sassy in this action-thriller film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor got immense love for his role in this action-thriller about a gangster out to avenge the death of his wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The National Award-winning actor left the audience spellbound with her intriguing performance in this thriller film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!