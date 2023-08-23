Before Jawan, actors who played grey-shaded leads

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, several top Bollywood celebrities have aced the grey characters in popular Hindi films.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Alia Bhatt in Darlings

Alia Bhatt wowed away the audiences and critics with her stellar act in her maiden production.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan in Badlapur

Touted to be one of Varun's career best performances, the film went on to establish his acting prowess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil

The actor played the role of a blind man set out to avenge the death of his wife in this engaging thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan in Ghajini

The actor gave major fitness goals with his chiseled abs and delivered the first Rs 100 crore film in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Heroine

Kareena wowed the audiences with her different shades as she showcased the life of a film star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The actor left the audiences impressed with his performance as a trouble ex-football player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry

The actor received critical acclaim for her role in this thriller movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone in Race 2

The actor was at her glamorous best and was sassy in this action-thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain

The actor got immense love for his role in this action-thriller about a gangster out to avenge the death of his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf

The National Award-winning actor left the audience spellbound with her intriguing performance in this thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Akelli actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's Top 10 unknown facts

 

 Find Out More