Before Jawan, check out THESE Top 10 action films of famous South Indian filmmakers on OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jawan

Everyone is very excited to watch Jawan that stars Shah Rukh Khan. It is made by Atlee

Vishwaroopam

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam is available on Disney + Hotstar for fans

Baahubali: The Beginning

One of the finest action movies from the South, you can watch it on Disney + Hotstar and Prime Video

Pithamagan

This movie by Bala is there on Prime Video. Vikram has done a great job.

Ghajini

No mention of action films made by South makers will be complete without AR Murugadoss' Ghajini

Billa

This film is there on Jio Cinema. Ajith Kumar fans feel it is his best

Enthiran

Shankar Shanmugham's Enthiran is there on Prime Video and Sun NXT

Thuppakki

You can watch Thuppakki on Prime Video and Disney Hotstar. It is made by AR Murugadoss

Aadukalam

Dhanush's action film is there on Sun NXT. It has won National Awards

Pudhupettai

This film is on Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. Selvaraghavan is the maker

Kaththi

The film is on Prime Video, Amazon and Manorama MAX.

Pokkiri

Fans can watch the Tamil version on Eros Now

