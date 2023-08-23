Before Jawan, Deepika Padukone played a cameo in these 8 movies

Deepika Padukone has carved her niche in the film industry and has also left a mark in some movies playing a cameo

Aug 23, 2023

Deepika Padukone in Jawan

Deepika Padukone will have a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller Jawan.

Deepika Padukone cameos

Before Jawan Deepika has featured in several films as cameo and left a mark. Let’s take a look

Billu Barber

This musical drama headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan featured Deepika Padukone in a special song - Love Mera Hit Hit.

Zero

The prominent actress played herself in SRK, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

83

Deepika played the wife of Kapil Dev essayed by her real-life husband Ranveer Singh.

Cirkus

The beautiful diva has a special song Current Laga Re in Ranveer Singh’s comedy drama.

Dum Maaro Dum

Deepika Padukone’s special title song was a hit while the movie tanked at the box office.

Raabta

She has a special appearance in the title song of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon romance drama.

Main Aur Mrs. Khanna

The Pathaan actress played a cameo in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s romance drama.

Bombay Talkies

Deepika Padukone played a cameo in Karan Johar’s Bombay Talkies.

