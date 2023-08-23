Before Jawan, Deepika Padukone played a cameo in these 8 movies

Deepika Padukone has carved her niche in the film industry and has also left a mark in some movies playing a cameoSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Deepika Padukone will have a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan.
Before Jawan Deepika has featured in several films as cameo and left a mark. Let's take a look
This musical drama headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan featured Deepika Padukone in a special song - Love Mera Hit Hit.
The prominent actress played herself in SRK, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.
Deepika played the wife of Kapil Dev essayed by her real-life husband Ranveer Singh.
The beautiful diva has a special song Current Laga Re in Ranveer Singh's comedy drama.
Deepika Padukone's special title song was a hit while the movie tanked at the box office.
She has a special appearance in the title song of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon romance drama.
The Pathaan actress played a cameo in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's romance drama.
Deepika Padukone played a cameo in Karan Johar's Bombay Talkies.
