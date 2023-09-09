Before Jawan, here are 7 times Shah Rukh Khan played a role of a 'jawan'

From Fauji to Jawan: A look at times Shah Rukh Khan donned a uniform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
It all started with Fauji. Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a soldier in the TV show Fauji.
In the movie ARMY, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Arjun - An army officer.
Once again, Shah Rukh Khan donned the uniform for Main Hoon Na.
In Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan played Veer Pratap Singh - an Indian Air Force pilot.
In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan played Samar Anand - A Major in Indian Army.
Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Bhootnath. He appeared as a Navy officer.
Even in 2023 release Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan played a RAW agent fighting to save the nation.
Now in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan plays Azaad Rathore - A police officer who is the warden of a jail.
Shah Rukh Khan also plays Vikram Rathore - A commando in Indian Army.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is breaking records at the box office.
Fans are flocking the theatres to watch the film.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become the highest first day grosser ever.
