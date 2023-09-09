Before Jawan, here are 7 times Shah Rukh Khan played a role of a 'jawan'

From Fauji to Jawan: A look at times Shah Rukh Khan donned a uniform.

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 09, 2023

Fauji

It all started with Fauji. Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a soldier in the TV show Fauji.

ARMY

In the movie ARMY, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Arjun - An army officer.

Main Hoon Na

Once again, Shah Rukh Khan donned the uniform for Main Hoon Na.

Veer Zaara

In Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan played Veer Pratap Singh - an Indian Air Force pilot.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan played Samar Anand - A Major in Indian Army.

Bhoothnath

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Bhootnath. He appeared as a Navy officer.

Pathaan

Even in 2023 release Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan played a RAW agent fighting to save the nation.

Jawan

Now in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan plays Azaad Rathore - A police officer who is the warden of a jail.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan also plays Vikram Rathore - A commando in Indian Army.

Jawan breaking records

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is breaking records at the box office.

Jawan mania

Fans are flocking the theatres to watch the film.

Jawan BO

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become the highest first day grosser ever.

