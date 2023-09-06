Before Jawan, Jailer, Pathaan, and more one-word films that smashed the box office

Here are the top 10 one-word films that smashed the box office. Collected this much worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
SRK film is all set to release and looking at the advance booking, it will take box office by storm.
The film became a blockbuster and has collected more than ₹500 crore at the box office and ₹650 crore globally.
Shah Rukh Khan's starrer film collected ₹543 crore in India and ₹1050 crore worldwide.
This action film has crossed ₹600 crore worldwide and 339 crore in India.
Dangal was a blockbuster, earning over ₹387 crore at the box office in India, while it earned ₹1000 crore globally.
Sultan raked in around ₹300 crore at the box office and collected ₹600 crore worldwide.
Sanju was a massive success, collecting approximately ₹342 crore in India and ₹586 crore abroad.
Padmaavat grossed over ₹300 crore in India and ₹400 crore worldwide.
Both Dhoom and Dhoom 2 collected well. Dhoom (2004) collected ₹72 crore worldwide, while Dhoom 2 earned ₹149 crore globally.
Kick amassed around 231 crore INR in India, while it earned ₹ 366 crore worldwide.
Krrish 3 earned over ₹240 crore in India, making it a successful Bollywood film, and ₹393 crore worldwide.
