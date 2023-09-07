Before Jawan, RRR, KGF 2, and other Top 10 highest opening day grossers in Indian cinema

Jawan to become the only second Hindi film in the Top 10 highest day 1 grossers?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan mania

Jawan hit theatres today and is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.

RRR

RRR was the highest-grossing film ever to mint around Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day of release.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Prabhas starrer’s opening day collection was Rs 214 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2

With the thrilling action of South Star Yash, the film collected Rs 164 crore on its first day.

Adipurush

Based on the Ramayana, the Kriti Sanon, Prabhas starrer opened at Rs 136 crore.

Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer also earned well and collected Rs 125 crore on its first day.

2.0

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's sci-fi thriller collected Rs 105 crore on its first day worldwide.

Pathaan

Again, SRK's film Pathaan grossed over Rs 104 crore on its first day of release.

Jailer

South superstar Rajinikanth's recently released film also did well and earned Rs 91 crore on its opening day.

Kabali

Again, Rajinikanth’s 2016 film Kabali earned Rs 90 crore worldwide on its first day.

Ponniyin Selvan, Part I

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first-ever Tamil film grossed Rs 83 crore on its opening day.

