Before Jawan, RRR, KGF 2, and other Top 10 highest opening day grossers in Indian cinema

Jawan to become the only second Hindi film in the Top 10 highest day 1 grossers?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Jawan hit theatres today and is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR was the highest-grossing film ever to mint around Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Prabhas starrer’s opening day collection was Rs 214 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the thrilling action of South Star Yash, the film collected Rs 164 crore on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the Ramayana, the Kriti Sanon, Prabhas starrer opened at Rs 136 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer also earned well and collected Rs 125 crore on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's sci-fi thriller collected Rs 105 crore on its first day worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Again, SRK's film Pathaan grossed over Rs 104 crore on its first day of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South superstar Rajinikanth's recently released film also did well and earned Rs 91 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Again, Rajinikanth’s 2016 film Kabali earned Rs 90 crore worldwide on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first-ever Tamil film grossed Rs 83 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!