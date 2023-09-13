Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and other cast members worked together in these popular films

Jawan's ensemble cast has worked with each other at some point in their careers. Check out.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone

The golden pair of Bollywood have several big hits under their name including Pathaan, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om.

Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi

The south superstars feature together in films including Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Imaika Nodigal.

Ashlesha Thaakur-Priyamani

The duo featured in a mother-daughter role in The Family Man.

Sanya Malhotra-Sunil Grover

Sanya and Sunil starred together in the film Pataakha.

Priyamani-Shah Rukh Khan

The south sensation featured in a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh Khan-Yogi Babu

Shah Rukh and Yogi Babu left the audiences in splits with their stint in Chennai Express.

Vijay Sethupathi-Jaffer Sadiq

The duo featured in the action-thriller film Vikram Vedha.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the film released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023.

Opening Day Record

Shah Rukh Khan’s film emerged as the biggest opener in the history of Bollywood and collected over Rs 75 crore globally on its first day.

Box Office

The film became the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India and will be entering the Rs 600 crore club before the end of week 1.

