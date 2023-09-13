Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and other cast members worked together in these popular films

Jawan's ensemble cast has worked with each other at some point in their careers. Check out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
The golden pair of Bollywood have several big hits under their name including Pathaan, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The south superstars feature together in films including Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Imaika Nodigal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo featured in a mother-daughter role in The Family Man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya and Sunil starred together in the film Pataakha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The south sensation featured in a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh and Yogi Babu left the audiences in splits with their stint in Chennai Express.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo featured in the action-thriller film Vikram Vedha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Atlee, the film released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s film emerged as the biggest opener in the history of Bollywood and collected over Rs 75 crore globally on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film became the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India and will be entering the Rs 600 crore club before the end of week 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
