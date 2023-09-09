Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan enthralled us with dual identities in these 10 films

Jawan star is leaving fans amazed and spellbound with his dual avatar in this Atlee directorial; but he has done that earlier too. Take a look.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan stuns in Jawan as Vikram Rathore and Azad.

Baazigar

SRK showed his dark and lover-boy side in this film, which marked Shilpa Shetty's debut.

Duplicate

Shah Rukh Khan played a don and a chef in the film, and he was deadly and cute AF.

Baadshah

SRK played a detective who hides his identity to crack his cases.

Darr

Can you ever get over his fanatical lover boy avatar? The dual image he played was fantastic.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

He was a charmer as Raj and endearing as Suri ji in this film where Anushka Sharma made her debut.

Anjam

SRK once again showed that no one can be a better baddie than him.

Veer Zara

Shah Rukh Khan believably plays young and old Captain Veer Pratap Singh.

Dilwale

The superstar was simply the best. He is a daredevil gangster, who hides his identity to lead a simple life to keep his brother safe.

Om Shanti Om

This film marked Deepika Padukone's debut, and SRK played two roles – one of a struggling artist and one of a superstar, both with equal elan.

Main Hoon Na

From Major Ram to an ordinary student, SRK excelled in this Farah Khan directorial.

Fan

This YRF production was a dark film and told the story of a superstar and a fan, both played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Paheli

SRK played a ghost and a regular marwadi guy in this film and did exceptionally well.

Karan Arjun

This film is one of the reincarnation films, starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.

