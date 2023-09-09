Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan enthralled us with dual identities in these 10 films

Jawan star is leaving fans amazed and spellbound with his dual avatar in this Atlee directorial; but he has done that earlier too. Take a look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan stuns in Jawan as Vikram Rathore and Azad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK showed his dark and lover-boy side in this film, which marked Shilpa Shetty's debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played a don and a chef in the film, and he was deadly and cute AF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK played a detective who hides his identity to crack his cases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can you ever get over his fanatical lover boy avatar? The dual image he played was fantastic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a charmer as Raj and endearing as Suri ji in this film where Anushka Sharma made her debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK once again showed that no one can be a better baddie than him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan believably plays young and old Captain Veer Pratap Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar was simply the best. He is a daredevil gangster, who hides his identity to lead a simple life to keep his brother safe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film marked Deepika Padukone's debut, and SRK played two roles – one of a struggling artist and one of a superstar, both with equal elan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Major Ram to an ordinary student, SRK excelled in this Farah Khan directorial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This YRF production was a dark film and told the story of a superstar and a fan, both played by Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK played a ghost and a regular marwadi guy in this film and did exceptionally well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is one of the reincarnation films, starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
