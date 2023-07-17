Before Jawan storms hits box office, watch these top Shah Rukh Khan movies on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

My Name Is Khan is a heartwarming story available on Amazon Prime Video.

Om Shanti Om is the first movie of Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan. It is streaming on Netflix.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the best movies of Shah Rukh Khan. Watch on Netflix.

Baazigar proves that SRK is truly a Baazigar of Bollywood. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Devdas is an iconic movie in Indian cinema. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Veer Zaara is a classic love story available on Amazon Prime Video.

Yes Boss on SonyLiv is one of the finest movies of Shah Rukh Khan.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege on Amazon Prime Video is considered one of the best SRK movies.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai is all time favourite SRK movie. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Chak De India is the real story of Indian women's national hockey team coach Kabir Khan. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Swades is an ode to the nation. Watch on Netflix.

Dear Zindagi on Netflix teaches a lifetime lesson.

