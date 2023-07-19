Before Jawan, these Shah Rukh Khan collabs with South Indian directors proved disastrous
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's next offering is Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan's prevue has got a great response from SRK's fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK worked with Mani Ratnam in Dil Se which was a total box office failure but got cult status after eons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK was seen in a special appearance in Hey Ram by Kamal Haasan which was again a failure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Santosh Sivan directed SRK in Asoka which again tanked at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam was directed by KS Adhiyaman and was a failure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti: The Power was directed by Krishna Vamsi and saw SRK in the movie which was aflop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyadarshan fired Billu that had SRK but it flopped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Billu was a total disaster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Jawan will be a super hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is being directed by Atlee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee is one of the top Tamil directors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Darshan Raval songs to leave you mesmerized
Find Out More