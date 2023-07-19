Before Jawan, these Shah Rukh Khan collabs with South Indian directors proved disastrous

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's next offering is Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan's prevue has got a great response from SRK's fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK worked with Mani Ratnam in Dil Se which was a total box office failure but got cult status after eons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK was seen in a special appearance in Hey Ram by Kamal Haasan which was again a failure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Santosh Sivan directed SRK in Asoka which again tanked at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam was directed by KS Adhiyaman and was a failure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti: The Power was directed by Krishna Vamsi and saw SRK in the movie which was aflop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyadarshan fired Billu that had SRK but it flopped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Billu was a total disaster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It looks like Jawan will be a super hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is being directed by Atlee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee is one of the top Tamil directors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Darshan Raval songs to leave you mesmerized

 

 Find Out More