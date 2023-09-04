Before Jawan, Times when Shah Rukh Khan played a villain and aced every frame

Bollywood movies in which Shah Rukh Khan played villainous roles

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming new movie Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Jawan is touted to be an action extravaganza where the protagonist SRK turns a villain.

Who is villain in Jawan?

While Vijay Sethupathi who is the antagonist of the movie Shah Rukh Khan’s character is no less than a villain.

Shah Rukh Khan villainous roles

Well there have been several times when Badshah of Bollywood aced negative roles in his movies

Baazigar

In Baazigar the actor aced vengeful and a cold-blooded murderer.

Anjaam

Shah Rukh Khan played a heartbroken psychopath and dangerous lover in this thriller.

Don

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the suave and cunning Don was widely appreciated.

Raees

SRK played a negative character as an illegal businessman in Raees.

Darr

In this psychological thriller, he portrayed an obsessed lover who becomes a menacing stalker.

Fan

Shah Rukh Khan plays a hero and villain in the movie acing a double role.

