Before Jawan, Times when Shah Rukh Khan played Raj and won our hearts

A look at times when SRK was named Raj in Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as Raj of Bollywood having been named in several movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After many years and movies, he returned to his famous character name Raj in his upcoming new movie Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in action thriller Jawan and one of his character is named Raj Vardhan Thakur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Raj to Simran in this musical romance drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK as Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein became our favourite teacher.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual personality in Anushka Sharma’s debut and one of his characters is named Raj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Raj Mathur opposite Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Raj Mathur aka Raju.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo as Raj in Hey Babyy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played Raj and proved to be Baadshah of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!