Before Jawan, Times when Shah Rukh Khan played Raj and won our hearts

A look at times when SRK was named Raj in Bollywood films.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan = Raj of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as Raj of Bollywood having been named in several movies.

Legacy of SRK as Raj

After many years and movies, he returned to his famous character name Raj in his upcoming new movie Jawan.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in action thriller Jawan and one of his character is named Raj Vardhan Thakur.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayege

Who can forget Raj to Simran in this musical romance drama.

Mohabbatein

SRK as Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein became our favourite teacher.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual personality in Anushka Sharma’s debut and one of his characters is named Raj.

Chalte Chalte

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Raj Mathur opposite Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Raj Mathur aka Raju.

Heyy Babyy

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo as Raj in Hey Babyy.

Baadshah

Shah Rukh Khan played Raj and proved to be Baadshah of Bollywood.

