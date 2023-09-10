Before Jawan, times when the lead hero took on the system to build a better nation

Jawan, Bheed, Rang De Basanti and more films that fall in this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan fights against the system to bring justice to those who have been wronged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Farmer's Suicide to corruption during elections, Shah Rukh Khan movie holds a strong message.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In movie Nayak, Anil Kapoor's character strives to bring an end to corruption as he becomes CM for a day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Newton, Rajkummar Rao who plays a government servant striving hard to conduct fair election.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An honest officer fights against corrupt politicians and officers. Ajay Devgn plays the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's movie Rang De Basanti has the gang of boys going against the corrupt Defense minister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satyagraha has Amitabh Bachchan playing Dwarka Anand who sits on a hunger strike to eliminate corruption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is critically acclaimed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Rajkummar Rao and others has the backdrop of immigrants migrating and their suffering during the pandemic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a story of a principal of a college to disagrees and raises voice against OBC reservation verdict.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a political drama that draws attention on corruption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's movie is about caste-based discrimination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
