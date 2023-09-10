Before Jawan, times when the lead hero took on the system to build a better nation

Jawan, Bheed, Rang De Basanti and more films that fall in this list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan fights against the system to bring justice to those who have been wronged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan social message

From Farmer's Suicide to corruption during elections, Shah Rukh Khan movie holds a strong message.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayak

In movie Nayak, Anil Kapoor's character strives to bring an end to corruption as he becomes CM for a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newton

In the movie Newton, Rajkummar Rao who plays a government servant striving hard to conduct fair election.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangajal

An honest officer fights against corrupt politicians and officers. Ajay Devgn plays the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's movie Rang De Basanti has the gang of boys going against the corrupt Defense minister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satyagraha

Satyagraha has Amitabh Bachchan playing Dwarka Anand who sits on a hunger strike to eliminate corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday

The movie is critically acclaimed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheed

The film starring Rajkummar Rao and others has the backdrop of immigrants migrating and their suffering during the pandemic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarakshan

The film is a story of a principal of a college to disagrees and raises voice against OBC reservation verdict.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuva

It is a political drama that draws attention on corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana's movie is about caste-based discrimination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies, web series based on the underworld to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More