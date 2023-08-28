Before Jawan, Times when Vijay Sethupathi played a menacing villain

Here is a list of movies where Vijay Sethupathi played ruthless antagonist

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is said to play a negative role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi in negative roles

Ahead of Jawan, times when VJ played villainous roles.

Vikram

In Lokesh Kangaraj’s Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi delivered an extraordinary performance as a drug dealer.

Petta

Vijay had less screen time in Petta headlined by Rajinikanth but he didn’t go unnoticed.

Master

Vijay Sethupathi’s performance as Bhavani in Master lasted a mark.

Uppena

Vijay Sethupathi as Rayanam in Uppena gave goosebumps to the audience.

Vikram Vedha

Vijay Sethupathi played a menacing gangster in cop and criminal chase movie opposite R Madhavan.

Sundarapandian

VJ appeared only in the second half and gave a notable performance.

Vijay in Jawan

Next, he will play antagonist in Jawan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Jawan release

Jawan is set to release in theaters on 7th September 2023.

