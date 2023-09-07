Before Jawan, Top 10 action thrillers on OTT that proved to be full-on masala entertainers

Pathaan, Vikram Vedha and more action thrillers to watch on OTT.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie on Amazon Prime Video is full of high-octane action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor film on JioCinema is high on action and drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film on JioCinema is a Hindi remake of Tamil film of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anek

The film on Netflix sees Ayushmann Khurrana doing maar-dhaad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

The film on Amazon Prime Video sees Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pulling off some crazy stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2

Another Shah Rukh Khan movie that is high on action and thrill is Don 2. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini

Aamir Khan's highly acclaimed film is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham

The film that made Ajay Devgn roar like a Tiger is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhaakad

The film on Zee5 sees Kangana Ranaut in her most fierce avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan's revenge saga is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agneepath

Another Hrithik Roshan movie under this category is Agneepath. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ananya Panday stuns and sizzles in red at Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 success party

 

 Find Out More