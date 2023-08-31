Before Jawan, Top 10 Bollywood movies that are all about women empowerment

Shah Rukh Khan headlines Jawan but the movie is about women empowerment. Here are other Bollywood film on same grounds.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan calls his upcoming new movie Jawan, costaring Nayanthara, a movie about women made for men.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan a women-empowered film

Despite the movie being headlined by SRK, it is ruled by women as Kaali conducts a mission with a team of women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood women empowerment movies

Before Jawan releases on 7th September here are other Bollywood movies that talks about women's empowerment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mardaani

A fearless female cop takes on human trafficking and exposes a powerful racket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi

A young woman marries a Pakistani military officer to act as an Indian spy during the Indo-Pak war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish

A homemaker's journey to regain her self-esteem by learning English abroad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani

A pregnant woman's relentless pursuit of her missing husband uncovers a web of intrigue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mary Kom

The biopic of boxer Mary Kom, highlighting her determination to succeed against all odds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become wrestling champions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neerja

The heroic tale of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's sacrifice during a hijacking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen

A woman embarks on a solo honeymoon journey, discovering her independence and self-worth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film portrays the lives of four women from different backgrounds, highlighting their desires and struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumhari Sulu

A middle-class housewife discovers her hidden talents and becomes a successful radio jockey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Guns & Gulaabs and other top 10 dark comedy web series and movies that will leave your mind boggled

 

 Find Out More