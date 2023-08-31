Before Jawan, Top 10 Bollywood movies that are all about women empowerment

Shah Rukh Khan headlines Jawan but the movie is about women empowerment. Here are other Bollywood film on same grounds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan calls his upcoming new movie Jawan, costaring Nayanthara, a movie about women made for men.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite the movie being headlined by SRK, it is ruled by women as Kaali conducts a mission with a team of women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Jawan releases on 7th September here are other Bollywood movies that talks about women's empowerment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fearless female cop takes on human trafficking and exposes a powerful racket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman marries a Pakistani military officer to act as an Indian spy during the Indo-Pak war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A homemaker's journey to regain her self-esteem by learning English abroad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pregnant woman's relentless pursuit of her missing husband uncovers a web of intrigue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The biopic of boxer Mary Kom, highlighting her determination to succeed against all odds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become wrestling champions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The heroic tale of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's sacrifice during a hijacking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman embarks on a solo honeymoon journey, discovering her independence and self-worth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film portrays the lives of four women from different backgrounds, highlighting their desires and struggles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A middle-class housewife discovers her hidden talents and becomes a successful radio jockey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!