Before Jawan, Top 10 fastest Bollywood films to enter Rs 300 crore club in India

Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, these 10 Bollywood films made it to the Rs 300 crore in within days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
The Shah Rukh-starrer took just 5 days to enter the coveted club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane action thriller collected Rs 318.5 crore in 7 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s family entertainer entered the Rs 300 crore club in 8 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It took Prabhas’ magnum opus 10 days to collect over Rs 300 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash’s action thriller entered the Rs 300 crore club in 11 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s sports drama took 13 days to enter the coveted club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ranbir Kapoor-led film minted over Rs 300 crore in India in 16 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s blockbuster sequel film took 16 days to enter the club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s sci-fi comedy took 17 days to reach the milestone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s light-hearted comedy film collected over Rs 300 crore in India in 20 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s spy action film took 30 days to enter the coveted club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
