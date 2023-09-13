Before Jawan, Top 10 fastest Bollywood films to enter Rs 300 crore club in India

Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, these 10 Bollywood films made it to the Rs 300 crore in within days.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jawan (2023)

The Shah Rukh-starrer took just 5 days to enter the coveted club.

Pathaan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane action thriller collected Rs 318.5 crore in 7 days.

Gadar 2 (2023)

Sunny Deol’s family entertainer entered the Rs 300 crore club in 8 days.

Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

It took Prabhas’ magnum opus 10 days to collect over Rs 300 crore in India.

KGF Chapter 2 (2022)

Yash’s action thriller entered the Rs 300 crore club in 11 days.

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan’s sports drama took 13 days to enter the coveted club.

Sanju (2018)

The Ranbir Kapoor-led film minted over Rs 300 crore in India in 16 days.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s blockbuster sequel film took 16 days to enter the club.

PK (2014)

Aamir Khan’s sci-fi comedy took 17 days to reach the milestone.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Salman Khan’s light-hearted comedy film collected over Rs 300 crore in India in 20 days.

War (2019)

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s spy action film took 30 days to enter the coveted club.

