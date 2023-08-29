Before Jawan, Top 10 high on action Indian films to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Can't wait for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release? Feel an adrenaline rush through your veins with these top 10 Indian action films that are available to stream on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Shahid Kapoor stars as the NCB officer in the film that revolves around a duffel bag containing drugs and its delivery to the drug lords.
Ajay Devgn's film narrates the story of a man who comes out of prison after 10 years to meet his daughter. However, a drug bust sets him off on a mission to save the life of police officers.
Shah Rukh Khan's all-time blockbuster is the story about an Indian secret agent who is on a mission to form a special unit and save his nation from an impending attack.
Thalapathy Vijay stars as an ex-RAW agent who must face a terrorist organisation that holds him hostage and other visitors hostage in a mall and demands the release of their leader.
Yash's high-octane action thriller revolves around Rocky, the new lord of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes.
SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film is a story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country.
Ranveer Singh's Simmba enjoys being an immoral and unethical police officer until a life-changing event transforms him and forces him to choose the righteous path.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action entertainer is about secret agent Kabir who goes rogue after a mission to catch a terrorist goes awry.
Akshay Kumar as ATS chief Sooryavanshi embarks on a mission to hunt for 600 kgs of missing RDX and the conspiring perpetrators.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger and Zoya come back in action to save hostages held by a terrorist organisation in Iraq.
