Before Jawan, Top 10 Nayanthara movies to watch on OTT

The best of Tamil film industry's lady superstar.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Jawan

Nayanthara will play a powerful role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the action thriller Jawan.

Nayanthara movies

Before Jawan releases on 7th September watch these best of Nayanthara movies

Raja Rani - Disney+ Hotstar

A romantic drama that showcases Nayanthara's versatility as an actress.

Aramm - Amazon Prime Video

Nayanthara's powerful performance as a district collector earned her accolades.

Maya - Zee 5

A horror thriller that marked Nayanthara's return and success in the genre.

Kolamavu Kokila - Zee 5

Nayanthara's portrayal of a drug peddler garnered attention.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - Amazon Prime Video

A historical epic where Nayanthara played a pivotal role.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan - aha

This romantic comedy showcased her chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi.

Velaikkaran - Disney+ Hotstar

Nayanthara's impactful role in this social drama was highly appreciated.

Billa - Disney+ Hotstar

A cop chase gangster movie is intense, thrilling and suspenseful.

Thani Oruvan - MX Player

This action-packed film featured Nayanthara in a significant role.

Iru Mugan - Disney+ Hotstar

Nayanthara's role in this sci-fi action film received positive reviews.

