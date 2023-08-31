Before Jawan, Top 10 Shah Rukh Khan movies that created havoc at box office

A look at hit films delivered by Shah Rukh Khan that made him the King.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Pathaan

Pathaan is the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan's career. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.

Chennai Express

The film that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reportedly crossed Rs 422 crore mark with Worldwide collections.

Happy New Year

The film was touted to be the highest grosser of 2014.

Dilwale

The film that brought Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together earned Rs 388 crore approximately.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma reportedly made Rs 235.7 crore.

Ra.One

Ra.One did an excellent business of Rs 206.73 as per Sacnilk.com.

Raees

Raees was a blockbuster hit as it reportedly made Rs 285 crore.

Don 2

Shah Rukh Khan as Don was loved by all. The film reportedly crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

The 2003 release also falls under the hit category.

Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na was a commercial success as it grossed approximately Rs 84 crore.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an all-time blockbuster. The numbers are still adding as it is still running in Maratha Mandir.

Jawan

Now, its time for Jawan to create havoc at the box office.

