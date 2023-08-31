Before Jawan, Top 10 Shah Rukh Khan movies that created havoc at box office

A look at hit films delivered by Shah Rukh Khan that made him the King.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Pathaan is the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan's career. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reportedly crossed Rs 422 crore mark with Worldwide collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was touted to be the highest grosser of 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that brought Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together earned Rs 388 crore approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma reportedly made Rs 235.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One did an excellent business of Rs 206.73 as per Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees was a blockbuster hit as it reportedly made Rs 285 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan as Don was loved by all. The film reportedly crossed Rs 200 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2003 release also falls under the hit category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na was a commercial success as it grossed approximately Rs 84 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an all-time blockbuster. The numbers are still adding as it is still running in Maratha Mandir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, its time for Jawan to create havoc at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!